Pakistan strongly condemns killing of another three Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the killing of three more innocent Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in Baramulla district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Indian occupation army has intensified extra-judicial killings of the Kashmirs in so-called "cordon-and-search" operations despite ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Office spokesperson said.

He said more than 55 Kashmiris have been killed in this year alone by the Indian occupation forces. Arbitrary detention of Kashmiri youth also continues unabated.

The spokesperson said India should be well aware that no amount of Indian brutalization would be able to subjugate the Kashmiris and break their will in their struggle for self-determination.

He said Pakistan had consistently emphasized that gross and systematic violations of human rights being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK warranted investigation by the UN Commission of Inquiry, as recommended by the OHCHR in its reports of 2018 and 2019.

"Pakistan reiterates its call for independent inquiry under international scrutiny to investigate the unabated extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces and to bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice," the spokesperson added.