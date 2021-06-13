UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Killing Of Another Three Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 12:12 AM

Pakistan strongly condemns killing of another three Kashmiris

Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the killing of three more innocent Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in Baramulla district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the killing of three more innocent Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in Baramulla district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Indian occupation army has intensified extra-judicial killings of the Kashmirs in so-called "cordon-and-search" operations despite ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Office spokesperson said.

He said more than 55 Kashmiris have been killed in this year alone by the Indian occupation forces. Arbitrary detention of Kashmiri youth also continues unabated.

The spokesperson said India should be well aware that no amount of Indian brutalization would be able to subjugate the Kashmiris and break their will in their struggle for self-determination.

He said Pakistan had consistently emphasized that gross and systematic violations of human rights being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK warranted investigation by the UN Commission of Inquiry, as recommended by the OHCHR in its reports of 2018 and 2019.

"Pakistan reiterates its call for independent inquiry under international scrutiny to investigate the unabated extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces and to bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice," the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Foreign Office Army United Nations Jammu 2018 2019

Recent Stories

Moscow Police Detain Member of Pussy Riot Punk Ban ..

2 minutes ago

Fawad hopes Sindh Govt to spend federally allocate ..

2 minutes ago

Man commits suicide attempts in Tharparkar

2 minutes ago

Federal budget to help minimize people's problems

2 minutes ago

One Dead, 9 Injured in Chicago Shooting - Reports

2 minutes ago

AJK to be equipped with universal health care syst ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.