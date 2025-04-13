Pakistan Strongly Condemns Killing Of Its Nationals In Iran
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Sunday strongly condemned the inhumane and cowardly killing of its nationals in Iran.
In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, "We hope for Iranian side’s full cooperation in investigating the matter and in timely repatriation of victims’ remains."
"Eight Pakistani nationals were tragically killed yesterday in Mehrestan county, Sistan-Baluchistan province, located approximately 230 kilometers from the Pakistan-Iran border. Our Mission has already requested consular access to verify their identities," he added.
He said the leadership and people of Pakistan were deeply saddened and perturbed over the tragic incident. The Prime Minister had expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved families.
"On the instructions of the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, our Embassy in Tehran and our Consulate in Zahidan are in constant touch with the Iranian authorities for a comprehensive investigation to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice as well as for prompt repatriation of the victims' remains to Pakistan," he added.
Further updates will be provided as soon as additional details regarding the identification of dead bodies and the circumstances leading to their tragic deaths become available, he concluded.
Meanwhile, Pakistan's ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu in a post on X said that in a despicable act of violence eight Pakistani nationals were killed in Mehrestan. "We are in touch with authorities in Iran to carry out a swift investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice. Iran has assured of its utmost cooperation," he said.
He said, "Under Honorable PM & DPM’s instructions, their mortal remains will be sent to Pakistan at soonest possible. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families! May departed souls rest in peace."
