UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Killing Of Prominent Kashmiri Lawyer, Activist; Seeks Independent Investigation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:53 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns killing of prominent Kashmiri lawyer, activist; seeks independent investigation

Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned and sought independent investigation into the gruesome killing of prominent Kashmiri lawyer and activist, Babar Qadri, who was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Srinagar, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned and sought independent investigation into the gruesome killing of prominent Kashmiri lawyer and activist, Babar Qadri, who was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Srinagar, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Thursday.

"Another voice critical of Indian atrocities and human rights' violations in IIOJK has been silenced through an extra-judicial murder," a Foreign Office statement issued here said.

"The authorities in IIOJK have snapped draconian laws including Unauthorized Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Public Safety Act (PSA) and Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), to silence any dissenting voice." "More than 300 Kashmiris have been extra-judicially killed during the last one year in fake encounters and so-called 'cordon and search' operations.

Babar Qadri is another Kashmiri victim of the Indian state terrorism," it added.

India must realize that brutalization of Kashmiri people cannot weaken their resolve for freedom from illegal Indian occupation and their inalienable right to self-determination, the statement said.

� "Pakistan calls upon the international community, particularly the United Nations and international human rights bodies to hold India accountable for these serious crimes against innocent Kashmiri people." "The world community must take immediate action for investigation of unabated extra-judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK through an independent international body," it added.

\932\867

Related Topics

Pakistan India Dead Murder World Foreign Office United Nations Jammu Srinagar From

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 14 businesses, warns five for ..

25 minutes ago

Breonna Taylor's Family Demands Grand Jury Transcr ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed, six injured in a motorway bus crash

2 minutes ago

'Dreaming' Ganna claims Italy's first world time t ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Committed to Constructive ..

6 minutes ago

Right-Wing EU Forces, Eastern Members Oppose New M ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.