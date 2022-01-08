UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Killing Of Three More Kashmiris In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan strongly condemns killing of three more Kashmiris in IIOJK

Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned Indian occupation forces' persistent killing spree resulting in the martyrdom of three more Kashmiris today in Badgam district in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned Indian occupation forces' persistent killing spree resulting in the martyrdom of three more Kashmiris today in Badgam district in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Indian spate of state terrorism has raised the toll of extra-judicial killings to 11 in first seven days of the year," Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said in a statement issued here.

In fake encounters and so called "cordon-and-search operations" (CASOs), Indian occupation forces martyred at least 210 Kashmiris in 2021.

"Pakistan calls on the international community to take immediate notice of the Indian state-terrorism in IIOJK and hold India accountable for the egregious human rights violations of the innocent Kashmiri people and Indian occupation forces must immediately stop their repulsive acts of state-terrorism in the IIOJK," the Spokesperson added.

He said that the Indian government must be called upon to allow unhindered access to the international human rights and humanitarian organizations and UN Special Mandate Holders to conduct independent investigations in the IIOJK.

"Pakistan also urges the international community to play its role for a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people for durable peace and stability in the region," the statement concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Foreign Office United Nations Jammu Government

Recent Stories

Kazakh Interior Ministry Says 7 Police Officers Ki ..

Kazakh Interior Ministry Says 7 Police Officers Killed During Unrest in Republic

6 minutes ago
 US House Speaker Pelosi Invites Biden to Give Stat ..

US House Speaker Pelosi Invites Biden to Give State of the Union Address on Marc ..

6 minutes ago
 Belarus' Lukashenko Discusses Situation in Kazakhs ..

Belarus' Lukashenko Discusses Situation in Kazakhstan With Nazarbayev - BELTA

6 minutes ago
 CDC Director Says Unsure if People More or Less Su ..

CDC Director Says Unsure if People More or Less Susceptible to Omicron Reinfecti ..

7 minutes ago
 Over 100 People Detained During Special Operation ..

Over 100 People Detained During Special Operation in Kazakhstan's Almaty - Repor ..

22 minutes ago
 Police arrest accused who opened fire on DC

Police arrest accused who opened fire on DC

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.