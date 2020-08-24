UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Strongly Condemns Missile Attacks On KSA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns missile attacks on KSA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned recent missile and drone attacks towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by Houthi militia.

"Pakistan appreciates the successful interception of the missile and drone, which prevented the loss of innocent lives, foreign office spokesperson in a press release said.

It further said "We call for immediate cessation of such attacks. Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity."

