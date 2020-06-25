Pakistan strongly condemns missile, drone attacks by Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:21 AM
Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned multiple missiles and drone attacks towards Riyadh, Najran and Jazan by the Houthi militia
The Foreign Office Spokesperson in a statement said that Pakistan appreciated the successful interception of the missiles and drones, which prevented the loss of innocent lives.
''We call for an immediate cessation of these attacks'', the Spokesperson said and added that Pakistan reiterated its full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.