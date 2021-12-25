Pakistan strongly condemns missiles attack on KSA

UrduPoint.com

Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the launch of hostile projectiles by Houthis towards Samtah governorate in Jazan region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that resulted in casualties, injuries and damage to civilian infrastructure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the launch of hostile projectiles by Houthis towards Samtah governorate in Jazan region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that resulted in casualties, injuries and damage to civilian infrastructure.

"Such attacks not only violate international law but also threaten peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region. Pakistan calls for immediate cessation of these attacks," Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Pakistan reaffirmed its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity, it was added.

