Pakistan Strongly Condemns Ongoing State-terrorism, Extra Judicial Killings Of Innocent Kashmiris In IOJ&K

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 08:56 PM

Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the ongoing state-terrorism and extra judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in so-called "cordon-and-search" operations in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the ongoing state-terrorism and extra judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in so-called "cordon-and-search" operations in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K).

It is a matter of grave concern that the situation in IOJ&K continues to deteriorate due to the brutal military crackdown by Indian occupation forces, the Foreign Office in a press release issued here said.

Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases in IOJ&K, the Foreign Office said the Indian occupation forces continue their relentless campaign of oppression and brutalization of the Kashmiri people.

Innocent Kashmiris are being martyred in fake encounters and phoney cordon-and-search operations, the press release said, adding, in an inhuman practice, even the mortal remains of those martyred are not being handed over to the families. Thousands of Kashmiri men, women and children are taking to the streets to protest against Indian brutalities and to let the world community know that they reject illegal Indian occupation.

Since yesterday, the FO said the Indian occupation forces had again completely shut down internet services in the IOJ&K after the life of another local Kashmiri resistance fighter was taken in a so-called "encounter." There are reports of Indian security forces firing pellet guns and live bullets on peaceful protesters, killing at least one innocent Kashmiri and wounding scores of others and these Indian actions were highly condemnable.

India must realize that it cannot break the will of the Kashmiri people and suppress their indigenous resistance movement through the use of force, the FO said and added the intensified resistance in IOJ&K was a direct consequence of Indian campaign of oppression and brutalization of Kashmiris.

"We also categorically reject, once again, the baseless Indian allegations of "Infiltration", which are designed to divert attention from India's grave human rights violations in IOJ&K and to create a pretext for "false flag" operation. While sensitizing the international community about such a possibility, we have consistently urged India to refrain from any ill-considered and irresponsible move which could have serious implications for peace and security in the region," the press release said.

The Foreign Office called upon the international community to take notice of the situation and hold India accountable for its illegal actions, which were imperiling peace and stability in South Asia.

Pakistan also urged the world community to work for ensuring the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Your Thoughts and Comments

