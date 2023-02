Pakistan strongly condemns raid by Israeli occupation forces in West Bank: FO Spokesperson

Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the recent raid by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank resulting in the death of at least 11 Palestinians including a teenager, and injuries to dozens

"Such atrocious acts are a flagrant violation of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions," Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement issued here.

"Government and the people of Pakistan extend their sincere and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and best wishes for full and swift recovery of the injured in this brutal raid," the Spokesperson added.

She said that such excessive use of force by Israel would further aggravate the tense situation and undermine the prospect of peace in the region.

"Pakistan calls upon the international community to hold Israel accountable for its grave human rights violations against the Palestinians and take necessary action to prevent recurrence of such blatantly illegal acts in future.""We reiterate our full support to the people of Palestine, and call for the establishment of an independent State of Palestine, on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital," the Spokesperson maintained.