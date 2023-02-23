UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Raid By Israeli Occupation Forces In West Bank: FO Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 09:36 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns raid by Israeli occupation forces in West Bank: FO Spokesperson

Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the recent raid by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank resulting in the death of at least 11 Palestinians including a teenager, and injuries to dozens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ):Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the recent raid by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank resulting in the death of at least 11 Palestinians including a teenager, and injuries to dozens.

"Such atrocious acts are a flagrant violation of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions," Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement issued here.

"Government and the people of Pakistan extend their sincere and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and best wishes for full and swift recovery of the injured in this brutal raid," the Spokesperson added.

She said that such excessive use of force by Israel would further aggravate the tense situation and undermine the prospect of peace in the region.

"Pakistan calls upon the international community to hold Israel accountable for its grave human rights violations against the Palestinians and take necessary action to prevent recurrence of such blatantly illegal acts in future.""We reiterate our full support to the people of Palestine, and call for the establishment of an independent State of Palestine, on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital," the Spokesperson maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Foreign Office United Nations Israel Palestine Bank Jerusalem Government Best

Recent Stories

Russia Working to Open New Embassies in African Co ..

Russia Working to Open New Embassies in African Countries - Deputy Foreign Minis ..

5 minutes ago
 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Mission, Chairman ..

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Mission, Chairman FBR discuss DRM Program

4 minutes ago
 8 terrorists killed by security forces in Kech Dis ..

8 terrorists killed by security forces in Kech District operation

5 minutes ago
 Faysal Bank posts 67% Growth in Profit

Faysal Bank posts 67% Growth in Profit

4 minutes ago
 EU Fails to Agree on New Sanctions Against Russia, ..

EU Fails to Agree on New Sanctions Against Russia, to Resume Talks on Feb 24 - R ..

5 minutes ago
 Earthquake 5.0 Magnitude Registered in Turkey's Ha ..

Earthquake 5.0 Magnitude Registered in Turkey's Hatay Province - Reports

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.