UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Rocket Attacks At Kabul City

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 04:27 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns rocket attacks at Kabul city

Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned today's rocket attacks at Kabul city which resulted in loss of precious lives and injuries to many

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned today's rocket attacks at Kabul city which resulted in loss of precious lives and injuries to many.

"We convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives and pray for the early and complete recovery of the injured," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said at a time when international community's efforts towards Afghan peace process were moving forward, it was important to be vigilant against the spoilers who were working to undermine the peace efforts.

"Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We express our full solidarity and support for Afghanistan and its fraternal people," the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Afghanistan Kabul Foreign Office Condemnation All

Recent Stories

Turkmen leader opens village, museum named after h ..

1 minute ago

Around 11 QAU researchers ranked among world top 2 ..

4 minutes ago

Former UK prime ministers warn against cuts to for ..

4 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,262 new COVID-19 cases, 771 recove ..

16 minutes ago

Current challenges provide opportunities for GCC t ..

16 minutes ago

360kg narcotics worth million of rupees recovered ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.