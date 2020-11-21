Pakistan strongly condemns rockets' attack on Kabul

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2020) Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned rockets' attack in Kabul which resulted in loss of precious lives and injuries to many.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri conveyed Pakistan's heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayed for early and complete recovery of the injured.

At least eight people were killed and 31 others injured after rockets hit several areas of Kabul on Saturday.

The rockets hit several parts of the capital city, causing huge panic and fear among the public. According to the latest reports, several rockets also landed near the heavily fortified Green Zone where many embassies and international firms are based.

The rockets hit densely populated areas of Afghan capital.

No group so far took responsibility of rockets attack while the Taliban also denied their involvement in the attacks.

Ferdaws Faramarz, the spokesman o Kabul police, confirmed that several rockets hit the capital.

United States Ambassador to Afghanistan Ross Wilson condemned the attack I a series of tweets.

“I condemn this morning’s rocket and IED explosions in Kabul. Afghans should not have to live in terror. My condolences to the victims and those families of those killed and wounded,” he wrote.

He said the US will continue to work with Afghanistan to prevent such attacks.

According to Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian, a total of 23 rockets were fired in these attacks.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhari said they expressed full solidarity and support for Afghanistan and its fraternal people.

The spokesperson said at a time when international community’s efforts towards Afghan peace process are moving forward it is important to be vigilant against the spoilers who are working to undermine peace efforts.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri reiterated Pakistan's condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

It may be mentioned here that almost two weeks ago, terrorists attacked Kabul University and killed more than 50 people including male and female students at the campus.