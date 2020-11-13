Pakistan strongly condemns shooting at Saudi embassy in Hague

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the shooting incident that targeted the embassy of Saudi Arabia in the Dutch capital,The Hague.

"The shameful attack blatantly violated all international laws and norms," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan appreciated prompt action by the Dutch authorities and hoped the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

"Pakistan expresses solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We stand by the Kingdom against any threat to its safety and security," it said.