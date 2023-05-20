UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned storming of Al Aqsa Mosque by a member of the Israeli occupation authority and members of the Knesset under protection of Israeli occupation forces.

"Pakistan calls upon the international community to take urgent action to put an end to Israeli transgressions in the occupied territories that have been conspicuously ascendant since the beginning of this year," Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Violation of the sanctity of one of the holiest sites in islam constituted yet another reprehensible event in a series of escalatory Israeli actions disrespectful to the religious sentiments of over 1.

5 billion Muslims around the world, it was added.

"We reiterate that such acts are inconsistent with the right to freedom of expression and religion or belief of the Palestinian people, defying all humanitarian and human rights laws and norms," the spokesperson further said.

Pakistan reaffirmed its unstinted support for the Palestinian cause and renewed the call for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital being the only just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Foreign Office Mosque Muslim Event All Billion

Recent Stories

Ambassador Masood, US leaders discuss Pak-US relat ..

Ambassador Masood, US leaders discuss Pak-US relations

2 hours ago
 Import of 100MW Irani cheap electricity will usher ..

Import of 100MW Irani cheap electricity will usher new era of prosperity in Balo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion at Biennale Architettura an architect ..

UAE Pavilion at Biennale Architettura an architectural provocation: curator Tabb ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Community Development, Etihad Water &a ..

Ministry of Community Development, Etihad Water &amp; Electricity announce imple ..

2 hours ago
 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near New Caledoni ..

7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near New Caledonia

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.