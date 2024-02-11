Open Menu

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack At Military Base In Somalia

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Sunday strongly condemned yesterday’s heinous terrorist attack against the UAE military trainers and under training Somalian soldiers at a military base in Mogadishu.

In a statement the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, "We offer our deepest condolences to the governments and the people of the UAE and Bahrain and to the families of victims and pray for the early recovery of all the injured.

“Pakistan rejects terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands in firm solidarity with the government of Somalia in combating terrorism,” she added.

