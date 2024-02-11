Pakistan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack At Military Base In Somalia
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Sunday strongly condemned yesterday’s heinous terrorist attack against the UAE military trainers and under training Somalian soldiers at a military base in Mogadishu.
In a statement the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, "We offer our deepest condolences to the governments and the people of the UAE and Bahrain and to the families of victims and pray for the early recovery of all the injured.
”
“Pakistan rejects terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands in firm solidarity with the government of Somalia in combating terrorism,” she added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six MEPCO employees suspended over poor performance8 minutes ago
-
41 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region8 minutes ago
-
Two killed in two separate incident in Swabi8 minutes ago
-
MQM, PML-N leaders agree to work together8 minutes ago
-
Elected leadership to brace up to serve the nation: Shafqat Shah18 minutes ago
-
PML-N respects mandate of people: Azam Nazeer Tarar28 minutes ago
-
6880 IUB students awarded scholarships28 minutes ago
-
Light rain forecast for Karachi28 minutes ago
-
PML-N Mohabat Awan visits Ali Khan’s house, congratulates him38 minutes ago
-
Election 2024 signifies people unshakable trust in democracy: Experts48 minutes ago
-
Bilawal pays tribute to Asma Jahangir48 minutes ago
-
800 kg unhealthy meat destroyed in Bhakkar1 hour ago