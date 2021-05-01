UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Logar Province

Sat 01st May 2021 | 04:43 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Logar province

Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Pul-e-Alam, capital city of Logar province, Afghanistan in which scores of innocent lives were lost and many others sustained injuries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Pul-e-Alam, capital city of Logar province, Afghanistan in which scores of innocent lives were lost and many others sustained injuries.

"Pakistan condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

At this moment of grief, Pakistan stands by Afghan brethren in their struggle against the scourge of terrorism. Pakistan will continue to support Afghanistan on its path to peace, progress and prosperity," the Foreign Office spokesperson in a press release said.

The people and the Government of Pakistan also offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

