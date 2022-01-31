UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Iraq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 05:13 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Iraq

Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack that targeted Baghdad International airport, causing damage to the civilian infrastructure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack that targeted Baghdad International airport, causing damage to the civilian infrastructure.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson in a press release while reiterating Pakistan's strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, said "Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brotherly government and people of Iraq.

No cause justifies such wanton acts of violence."According to media reports, on Friday, six rockets were fired at the Iraqi capital's airport, causing damage to runway and civilian planes.

