Pakistan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Istanbul

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2022 | 11:50 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Istanbul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Istanbul which resulted in loss of precious lives.

"Pakistan firmly stands with the brotherly people of Turkiye in the fight against the scourge of terrorism.

We are convinced that the resolute Turkish people will foil any attempts to undermine peace and stability of Turkiye," the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The spokesperson further said that they extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery to those injured.

