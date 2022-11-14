UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Istanbul

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 14, 2022 | 11:18 AM

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Istanbul

Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pakistan firmly stands with the brotherly people of Turkiye in the fight against the scourge of terrorism.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2022) Pakistan has strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Turkiye's Istanbul city which resulted in loss of precious lives.

Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pakistan firmly stands with the brotherly people of Turkiye in the fight against the scourge of terrorism.

The spokesperson said we are convinced that the resolute Turkish people will foil any attempts to undermine peace and stability of their country.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have also expressed deep grief over loss of precious lives in the Istanbul explosion.

In their separate statements, they conveyed condolences to the brotherly people of Turkiye on part of the government and people of Pakistan. They also prayed for speedy recovery of those injured in the explosion.

