Pakistan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Kabul

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023

Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the brazen terrorist attack that took place in Kabul, resulting in loss of precious lives and multiple injuries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the brazen terrorist attack that took place in Kabul, resulting in loss of precious lives and multiple injuries.

"The Government and the people of Pakistan extend their deepest sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families.

We stand in solidarity with our Afghan brothers and sisters in the fight against the scourge of terrorism," the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

According to media reports, at least 20 people were killed after a suspected suicide bomber detonated himself outside the foreign ministry in Kabul on Wednesday.

An official at the Taliban-run information ministry told foreign media that at least 20 people were killed and many others injured in the blast after a suicide bomber tried to enter the building.

