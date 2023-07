Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Zahidan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Zahidan on Saturday, resulting in the loss of lives of two Iranian security personnel.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said, "We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the swift recovery of those injured.

""Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with the government and people of Iran in this common fight against the scourge of terrorism."