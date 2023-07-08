Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Zahidan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Zahidan on Saturday, resulting in the loss of lives of two Iranian security personnel.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said, "We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the swift recovery of those injured.

" "Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with the government and people of Iran in this common fight against the scourge of terrorism."