Pakistan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Istanbul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 06:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting the Courthouse complex in Istanbul.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the brotherly people and government of Turkiye and pray for the swift and complete recovery of those injured in this heinous attack. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

According to Turkish media, two shooters attempting to attack a checkpoint outside a courthouse in Istanbul were captured dead.

"Today, there has been an attempted terrorist attack at the security checkpoint in front of the C Gate of Caglayan Courthouse," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X after the attack that left six people injured, including three police officers.

The Foreign Office spokesperson also reaffirmed Pakistan's resolute solidarity with Turkiye in its fight against the scourge of terrorism.

