Pakistan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Kabul

Mon 01st July 2019 | 02:30 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul this morning, resulting in a number of causalities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul this morning, resulting in a number of causalities.

"Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," a Foreign Office statement said issued here.

The Foreign Office on behalf of the government expressed sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families.

"Such attacks are detrimental to the cause of peace, security and stability in Afghanistan," the statement added.

