Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack outside an educational center in Kabul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Saturday condemned in the strongest possible terms the inhuman terrorist attack outside an educational center in Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul city that resulted in loss of innocent lives including children and injuries to several others.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and pray for early recovery of those injured. Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and will continue to support a peaceful and stable Afghanistan," Foreign office spokesperson in a press release said.