Pakistan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Central Vienna

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Central Vienna

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the despicable incident.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2020) Pakistan strongly condemned terrorist attack in Central Vienna which resulted in the loss of precious lives and wounded several others.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi denounced the terrorist attack in Vienna.

In a statement, Shah Mahmood expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the despicable incident.

At least three people died and over dozen wounded in frightening Austria attack.

Pakistan expressed solidarity with the government and people of Austria.

“Pakistan strongly condemn terrorism,” said the Foreign Office.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez said Pakistan conveyed the deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the families of innocent victims and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

The spokesperson said Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

