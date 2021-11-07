Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on residence of Iraqi PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Foreign Office on Sunday said Pakistan strongly condemned the cowardly attack on the residence of the Prime Minister of Iraq in Baghdad, which resulted in injuries to many people.

In a statement it said, "It is a matter of relief that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi is safe.

Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brotherly government and people of Iraq. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the injured and pray for their early recovery. No cause justifies such wanton acts of violence. We reiterate our strong condemnationof terrorism in all its forms and manifestations", he said.\932