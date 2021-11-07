UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Residence Of Iraqi PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 08:00 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on residence of Iraqi PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Foreign Office on Sunday said Pakistan strongly condemned the cowardly attack on the residence of the Prime Minister of Iraq in Baghdad, which resulted in injuries to many people.

In a statement it said, "It is a matter of relief that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi is safe.

Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brotherly government and people of Iraq. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the injured and pray for their early recovery. No cause justifies such wanton acts of violence. We reiterate our strong condemnationof terrorism in all its forms and manifestations", he said.\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Prime Minister Foreign Office Iraq Baghdad Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 202 ..

Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41 PAK Vs SCO Live Upd ..

2 hours ago
 28,421 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

28,421 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security ..

Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security solutions at Dubai Airshow

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

3 hours ago
 UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss coopera ..

UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss cooperation

4 hours ago
 UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.