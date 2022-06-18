UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 18, 2022 | 09:42 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Gurdwara in Kabul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a Sikh Gurdwara in Kabul, which had reportedly resulted in the loss of precious lives and injuries to many others while causing destruction of property.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson in a statement said, "Pakistan is seriously concerned at the recent spate of terrorist attacks on places of worship in Afghanistan.

Yesterday, terrorists targeted the Imam Sahib Mosque in Kunduz, killing and injuring many worshippers. These acts of terrorism targeting religious places are utterly repugnant.""Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations. We express strong solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and support all efforts of the Afghan authorities in fighting the menace of terrorism and ensuring the protection of all their citizens," he added.

