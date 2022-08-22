Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on hotel in Mogadishu: FO Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Monday strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack in Mogadishu, Somalia which had resulted in loss of innocent lives and injuries to many others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Monday strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack in Mogadishu, Somalia which had resulted in loss of innocent lives and injuries to many others.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, "We express heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and pray for speedy recovery of those injured.

""Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We express solidarity with the brotherly people and government of Somalia and firmly stand with their efforts in fighting the menace of terrorism and ensuring the protection of their citizens," he added.