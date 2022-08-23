Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on hotel in Mogadishu

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2022) Pakistan has strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist arrack in Mogadishu, Somalia which has resulted in loss of innocent lives and injuries to many others.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. He expressed solidarity with the brotherly people and government of Somalia.