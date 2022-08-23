UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Hotel In Mogadishu

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2022 | 05:08 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on hotel in Mogadishu

Spokesperson of the foreign office Asim Iftikhar Ahmad has expressed heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and pray for speedy recovery of those injured.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2022) Pakistan has strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist arrack in Mogadishu, Somalia which has resulted in loss of innocent lives and injuries to many others.

Spokesperson of the foreign office Asim Iftikhar Ahmad expressed heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and pray for speedy recovery of those injured.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. He expressed solidarity with the brotherly people and government of Somalia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Somalia Injured Terrorist Foreign Office Condemnation Mogadishu All Government

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on ..

Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on Dec 1

1 hour ago
 What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strat ..

What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strategy?

1 hour ago
 Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social medi ..

Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social media

2 hours ago
 Punjab reports 49 deaths due to torrential rains

Punjab reports 49 deaths due to torrential rains

2 hours ago
 UK largest bilateral development partner of Pakist ..

UK largest bilateral development partner of Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.