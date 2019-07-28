ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the office of Amrullah Saleh, a vice presidential candidate in the upcoming presidential elections in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Office in a press release said Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"Pakistan fully supports the democratic process in Afghanistan. We stand with our Afghan brothers and sisters in their efforts to restore complete peace in the country through an inclusive Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process," it added.