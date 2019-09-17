(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned a terrorist attack on the election rally of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in the Parwan province, killing civilians, including women and children.

"Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The FO said Pakistan fully supported the Afghan efforts for restoring complete peace and stability in the country through strengthening of democratic process.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families while praying for early recovery of those injured in the attack," it added.

At least 26 persons were killed and more than 40 wounded when a suicide bomber on a motorcycle targeted the election campaign rally of President Ghani, who remained safe.