UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Afghan President's Rally

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 06:19 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Afghan president's rally

Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned a terrorist attack on the election rally of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in the Parwan province, killing civilians, including women and children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned a terrorist attack on the election rally of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in the Parwan province, killing civilians, including women and children.

"Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The FO said Pakistan fully supported the Afghan efforts for restoring complete peace and stability in the country through strengthening of democratic process.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families while praying for early recovery of those injured in the attack," it added.

At least 26 persons were killed and more than 40 wounded when a suicide bomber on a motorcycle targeted the election campaign rally of President Ghani, who remained safe.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Foreign Office Suicide Women Ashraf Ghani All

Recent Stories

UNSC must avert dangers to peace, security in Sout ..

4 minutes ago

DIFC strengthens partnerships with European financ ..

6 minutes ago

Greek Sailors to Stage 24-Hour Ferry Strike to Pro ..

1 minute ago

Egypt Parliament Urges Speaker to Settle Nile Dam ..

2 minutes ago

China covers all villages with postal services

2 minutes ago

Mother, child mortality highest fatalities in Bal ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.