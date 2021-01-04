UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attacks In Niger

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:03 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Niger

Pakistan on Monday condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks in Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye border villages in Niger's Tillaberi region, in which so many precious lives were lost and a number of innocent people were injured

ISLAMABAD, ] (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Monday condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks in Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye border villages in Niger's Tillaberi region, in which so many precious lives were lost and a number of innocent people were injured.

"Pakistan stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the brotherly government and people of Niger and shares their anguish at these cowardly and mindless acts of terrorism," Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

"We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," it said.

"Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations. We remain in strong support and solidarity with the government and people of Niger in this hour of grief and sorrow," the statement maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Terrorist Foreign Office Condemnation Tillaberi Niger Border All Government

Recent Stories

20 minutes ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

20 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues decision on duties of AQU&#03 ..

20 minutes ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum strengthen ..

20 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guy Parmelin on his inaug ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, Family Business Council-Gulf ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.