Pakistan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attacks In Kabul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 09:38 PM

Pakistan has strongly condemned terrorist attacks near the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, which resulted in loss of so many innocent lives and injuries to many others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan has strongly condemned terrorist attacks near the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, which resulted in loss of so many innocent lives and injuries to many others.

"We share the pain and suffering of the families who lost their loved ones in these mindless terrorist acts. We also convey our sympathies and support for those injured and pray for their early recovery," Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said in a statement.

"Pakistan reiterates its strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the statement added.

