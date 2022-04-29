UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attacks In Afghanistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 29, 2022

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad says the government and people of Pakistan extend their sympathies, support and solidarity to the people of Afghanistan and particularly with the bereaved families.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2022) Pakistan has strongly condemned terrorist attacks in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan on Thursday, causing loss of precious Afghan lives and injuring many others.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said the Government and people of Pakistan extend their sympathies, support and solidarity to the people of Afghanistan and particularly with the bereaved families.

He said we believe these heinous acts of terrorism against innocent Afghans are aimed at weakening the resolve of the Afghan nation in pursuit of peace, stability and progress.

The Spokesperson said the targeting of Hazara and Shia community in Afghanistan through these acts of terrorism is also a matter of serious concern.

He urged the international community to extend all possible support and assistance to Afghanistan in combating terrorism and overcoming these challenges.

