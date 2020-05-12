Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Kabul, Nangarhar

Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the inhuman and cowardly terrorist attack on a medical facility in Kabul and suicide attack on a funeral in Nangarhar province, resulting in loss of a number of precious lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the inhuman and cowardly terrorist attack on a medical facility in Kabul and suicide attack on a funeral in Nangarhar province, resulting in loss of a number of precious lives.

These terrorist acts were particularly despicable as they take place in the holy month of Ramazan and at a time when Afghanistan was grappling with COVID-19 pandemic, the Foreign Office spokesperson in a press release said.

"Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and will continue to support a peaceful and stable Afghanistan."Pakistan also extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families of victims and prayers for early recovery for those injured, it said and added "Our thoughts and prayers are also with the Afghan people in this hour of grief."