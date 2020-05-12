UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attacks In Kabul, Nangarhar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 08:24 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Kabul, Nangarhar

Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the inhuman and cowardly terrorist attack on a medical facility in Kabul and suicide attack on a funeral in Nangarhar province, resulting in loss of a number of precious lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the inhuman and cowardly terrorist attack on a medical facility in Kabul and suicide attack on a funeral in Nangarhar province, resulting in loss of a number of precious lives.

These terrorist acts were particularly despicable as they take place in the holy month of Ramazan and at a time when Afghanistan was grappling with COVID-19 pandemic, the Foreign Office spokesperson in a press release said.

"Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and will continue to support a peaceful and stable Afghanistan."Pakistan also extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families of victims and prayers for early recovery for those injured, it said and added "Our thoughts and prayers are also with the Afghan people in this hour of grief."

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Suicide Attack Foreign Office All

Recent Stories

India poised for high-risk adventurism: AJK presid ..

35 minutes ago

Huawei Delegation Calls on Federal Minister For In ..

39 minutes ago

Global standards enable Dubai’s healthcare secto ..

1 hour ago

Boeing CEO: 'stability' in production despite airl ..

1 minute ago

DP World marks &#039;Zayed Humanitarian Work Day&# ..

2 hours ago

Lahore High Court issues notice to NAB on Mir Shak ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.