Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks on Kabul mosques

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned terrorist attacks on Wazir Akbar Khan and Sher Shah Suri mosques in Kabul.

These heinous acts resulted in the martyrdom of renowned religious scholars Dr. Ayaz Niazi and Maulavi Azizullah Mofleh and claimed the lives of other innocent worshippers.

"We offer our sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray for early recovery of the injured. We also reaffirm our solidarity with the people of Afghanistan. May Allah bless the departed souls," the foreign office spokesperson in a press release said.

It said there could be no justification whatsoever for such inhuman attacks on places of worship.

"Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."\932