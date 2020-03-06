UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Strongly Condemns Terrorists Attacks In Kabul

Fri 06th March 2020 | 06:31 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorists attacks in Kabul

FO Spokesperson Aisha Farouqi urges all sides to work together in a constructive spirit for establishing durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2020) Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul which claimed several lives and left many others injured.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farouqi said Pakistan consistently supported a negotiated political solution of the Afghan conflict.

She stated that their thoughts and prayers were with those who had suffered in this tragedy.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan urges all the parties to work together in a constructive spirit for establishing durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Your Thoughts and Comments

