(@FahadShabbir)

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said we are also deeply concerned over continued vandalization of mosques and attacks against prayer places of Muslims by Sangh Parivar extremists with complicity of BJP ruled states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2021) Pakistan has strongly condemned the restrictions imposed by BJP's Haryana government on offering Friday prayers by Muslims at several places in the state.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said we are also deeply concerned over continued vandalization of mosques and attacks against prayer places of Muslims by Sangh Parivar extremists with complicity of BJP ruled states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

In another abhorrent act of sacrilege of Muslim religious places, radical Hindu groups reportedly dumped cow dung at several places of Friday prayers.

In a statement, the Spokesperson said the senseless attacks against Muslims and their places of worship, houses and businesses are continuing in Tripura as well despite international concern.

In the state of Maharashtra, violent attacks were unleashed against Muslims' shops, mosques and shrines by radical activists of BJP and its affiliated groups including Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

The Spokesperson has called on the international community, particularly the United Nations and relevant international human rights and humanitarian organizations, to fulfill their responsibilities to stop the rising Islamophobia and violent attacks against minorities particularly Muslims in India and ensure their safety, security and well-being and the protection of their places of worship.