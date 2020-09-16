UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Torture, Extra-judicial Killing Of Kashmiri Shopkeeper

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 11:42 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns torture, extra-judicial killing of Kashmiri shopkeeper

Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of 23-year-old Irfan Ahmad Dar, a shopkeeper from Sopore region of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), picked up from his home and mercilessly tortured to death in police custody

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of 23-year-old Irfan Ahmad Dar, a shopkeeper from Sopore region of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), picked up from his home and mercilessly tortured to death in police custody.

More than three hundred innocent Kashmiris, including women and children, had been martyred by the Indian occupation forces in fake encounters, so-called "cordon and search" operations, and other instances of use of brutal force including pellet guns during the last one year, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said India's inhuman methods to subjugate the Kashmiri people through killings, torture, forced disappearances and incarcerations had failed in the past and would not succeed in future.

The perpetuation of India's state-terrorism could not break the will of the Kashmiris or quell their efforts to secure their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and international law.

The spokesperson urged the international community to take immediate cognizance of the worsening human rights situation in the IIOJK and hold India accountable for its serious crimes against the Kashmiri people.

India must be made to comply with its international legal obligations and respect fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people, including the foremost right to life, he added.

He said it was also the collective responsibility of the world community, including the United Nations, to work for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and international law for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution World Foreign Office Police United Nations Sopore Jammu Women From Asia

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 93,682 COVID-19 t ..

43 minutes ago

Rafid announces 20 pct increase in smart applicati ..

58 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to establish first investment office in ..

58 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi economic Cooperation Committee sets goal ..

58 minutes ago

Registrations open for 5km Al Marmoom Dune Run

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures board of Al Ain Eque ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.