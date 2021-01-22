Pakistan strongly condemns twin suicide blasts in Baghdad

Pakistan on Friday joined the international community in strongly condemning the twin suicide blasts at a crowded market in Iraqi capital Baghdad, which resulted in loss of 32 precious human lives and injuries to several others

"We convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured in these gruesome terrorist attacks," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stood in solidarity with the brotherly government and people of Iraq in their fight against terrorism.