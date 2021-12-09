UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Unabated Extra-judicial Killing Of Innocent Kashmiris In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 03:00 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns unabated extra-judicial killing of innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of another three Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in Shopian, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) the earlier day.

The Indian occupation forces have martyred at least 40 Kashmiris in fake encounters and so-called "cordon and search operations" since 1 October 2021.

The Foreign Office in a statement said the military crackdown and the extra-judicial killings in fake encounters and staged operations in IIOJK reflected the extremist anti-Muslim designs of the "Hindutva" inspired extremist BJP-RSS combine in India.

"Persisting with their callous behavior and violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, the Indian occupation forces are also refusing to hand over the mortal remains of the martyred Kashmiris to their families," it said.

The FO termed it "reprehensible" that BJP authorities in IIOJK had denied Kashmiri Muslims their basic religious rights to offer Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar for the last several weeks.

It said that Pakistan called upon the international community to take immediate notice of India's state-terrorism in IIOJK.

"India's ongoing, systematic and widespread human rights violations in IIOJK warrant investigation by a UN Commission of Inquiry, as recommended by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its reports of 2018 and 2019," it said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Foreign Office United Nations Jammu Srinagar October 2018 2019 Mosque Muslim

Recent Stories

71 pct of Tonga's eligible population fully vaccin ..

71 pct of Tonga's eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

6 minutes ago
 S. Korea asks teenagers to receive COVID-19 vaccin ..

S. Korea asks teenagers to receive COVID-19 vaccine amid rising cases

6 minutes ago
 Vostok-2022 Drills to Be Held in September - Russi ..

Vostok-2022 Drills to Be Held in September - Russian Military

6 minutes ago
 New Zealand Adopts Plan to Become Smoke-Free by 20 ..

New Zealand Adopts Plan to Become Smoke-Free by 2025

6 minutes ago
 Rohit replaces Kohli as ODI, T20I captain of India ..

Rohit replaces Kohli as ODI, T20I captain of Indian cricket team

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan can earn billions of dollars by exploitin ..

Pakistan can earn billions of dollars by exploiting religious tourism: Harpreet ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.