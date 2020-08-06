Pakistan strongly condemns unprovoked action by Afghan forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the unprovoked aggressive action by Afghan security forces and expressed resolve to "firmly respond to orchestrated terrorist attacks from across the border" .

"This is detrimental to the existing coordination and cooperation mechanism between the two countries," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, terrorists operating from Afghanistan resorted to mortar and heavy weapons fire on Pakistan posts in Binshahi Sector, Dir.

In the evening the Afghan Border Police Posts also started engaging Pakistan Army posts. Resultantly, one FC soldier embraced shahadat (martyrdom), while two soldiers were critically injured.

The Foreign Office said incident took place as the Afghan Army was requested to hold a Border Flag Meeting, today at Binshahi, Dir to discuss cross border fire issues.

"Pakistan reiterates its determination to firmly respond to orchestrated terrorist attacks from across the border," it said.

