UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Unprovoked Action By Afghan Forces

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 01:30 AM

Pakistan strongly condemns unprovoked action by Afghan forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the unprovoked aggressive action by Afghan security forces and expressed resolve to "firmly respond to orchestrated terrorist attacks from across the border" .

"This is detrimental to the existing coordination and cooperation mechanism between the two countries," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, terrorists operating from Afghanistan resorted to mortar and heavy weapons fire on Pakistan posts in Binshahi Sector, Dir.

In the evening the Afghan Border Police Posts also started engaging Pakistan Army posts. Resultantly, one FC soldier embraced shahadat (martyrdom), while two soldiers were critically injured.

The Foreign Office said incident took place as the Afghan Army was requested to hold a Border Flag Meeting, today at Binshahi, Dir to discuss cross border fire issues.

"Pakistan reiterates its determination to firmly respond to orchestrated terrorist attacks from across the border," it said.

/932

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Terrorist Afghanistan Fire Foreign Office Army Police Dir Border From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

1 hour ago

England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

56 minutes ago

Pakistan cricket chief urges England to tour befor ..

56 minutes ago

Coronavirus speeds up big oil's shift to green

56 minutes ago

Ministry of Health hosts world’s first Phase III ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE, AMF announce signing of agreement to offer ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.