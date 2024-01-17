Open Menu

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Unprovoked Violation Of Its Air Space By Iran

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 01:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran which resulted in death of two innocent children while injuring three girls.

This violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences, a statement issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson said.

The statement added, "It is even more concerning that this illegal act has taken place despite the existence of several channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran".

Pakistan's strong protest has already been lodged with the concerned senior official in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran.

Additionally, the statement maintained the Iranian Charge d’affaires has been called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey our strongest condemnation of this blatant violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and that the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran.

"Pakistan has always said terrorism is a common threat to all countries in the region that requires coordinated action."

Such unilateral acts are not in conformity with good neighbourly relations and can seriously undermine bilateral trust and confidence, the statement added.

