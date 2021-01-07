UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Strongly Condemns Use Of Afghan Soil By Terrorists: FO Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists: FO Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Thursday called upon the Government of Afghanistan to take immediate action against the terrorists and terrorist groups finding sanctuaries in Afghanistan to target Pakistani security forces.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan," Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement here.

He said terrorists from inside Afghanistan fired across international border on a military post in Mohmand District. In response, Pakistani troops responded promptly, he added.

During the exchange of fire, Frontier Corps (FC) soldier Sepoy Fazal Wahid, age 25 years, resident of Shangla, Swat received bullet injury and embraced shahadat, the Spokesperson mentioned.  \932

