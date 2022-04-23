Pakistan Strongly Condemns Use Of Tear Gas Against Worshippers In Al-Aqsa Mosque
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2022 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Friday strongly condemned use of tear gas by drones against innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Occupation Forces.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, "such actions especially in Ramadan are reprehensible & violate all international norms and laws. We urge international community to protect Palestinian people."