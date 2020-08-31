Pakistan strongly condemns use of tear gas, pellets against Muharram procession in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned use of tear gas shells and firing of pellets on Muslims taking part in the Muharram procession in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Due to the illegal and indiscriminate use of pellets, dozens of Kashmiris have reportedly been seriously injured, including with eye injuries causing permanent blindness," the foreign office spokesperson in a press release said.

It called upon the international community 'to take urgent cognizance of these egregious human rights violations in IIOJK and use all tools at its disposal to hold India accountable for its illegal actions. India must be made to fully comply with its international legal obligations," According to press release, indiscriminate targeting of civilians with pellet guns, causing excessive and permanent injuries and even deaths, is a clear violation of human rights and humanitarian law.

The Indian occupation forces have been using pellet guns and lethal cartridges since 2010 resulting in large number of death and grievous injuries to thousands of Kashmiris, including women and children. The Kashmiri youth has been systemically targeted in this deadly campaign.

The government of India is in clear violation of the UN Basic Principles on Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials and the UN Code of Conduct for Law Enforcement Officials.

"The BJP leadership must realize that it is directly responsible for these illegal actions of the Indian occupation forces. No illegal Acts such as the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA)j and Public Safety Act (PSA) can provide legal cover to a crime recognized as such by international law," it added.