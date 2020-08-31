UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Use Of Tear Gas, Pellets Against Muharram Procession In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 12:10 AM

Pakistan strongly condemns use of tear gas, pellets against Muharram procession in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned use of tear gas shells and firing of pellets on Muslims taking part in the Muharram procession in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Due to the illegal and indiscriminate use of pellets, dozens of Kashmiris have reportedly been seriously injured, including with eye injuries causing permanent blindness," the foreign office spokesperson in a press release said.

It called upon the international community 'to take urgent cognizance of these egregious human rights violations in IIOJK and use all tools at its disposal to hold India accountable for its illegal actions. India must be made to fully comply with its international legal obligations," According to press release, indiscriminate targeting of civilians with pellet guns, causing excessive and permanent injuries and even deaths, is a clear violation of human rights and humanitarian law.

The Indian occupation forces have been using pellet guns and lethal cartridges since 2010 resulting in large number of death and grievous injuries to thousands of Kashmiris, including women and children. The Kashmiri youth has been systemically targeted in this deadly campaign.

The government of India is in clear violation of the UN Basic Principles on Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials and the UN Code of Conduct for Law Enforcement Officials.

"The BJP leadership must realize that it is directly responsible for these illegal actions of the Indian occupation forces. No illegal Acts such as the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA)j and Public Safety Act (PSA) can provide legal cover to a crime recognized as such by international law," it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Firing Foreign Office United Nations Jammu Women Gas Sunday Muslim All Government Muharram

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating e ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Israel discuss cooperation in food, water sec ..

2 hours ago

Government’s development, readiness for future p ..

3 hours ago

Integrated Transport Centre announces safety proce ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure drafts unifi ..

3 hours ago

TRA organises virtual discussion on role of women ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.