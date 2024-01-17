Pakistan Strongly Condemns Violation Of Its Airspace By Iran
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 17, 2024 | 02:12 PM
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says this violation of Pakistan's sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2024) Pakistan has strongly condemned the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran which resulted in death of two innocent children while injuring three girls.
Foreign Office Spokesperson in a statement said this violation of Pakistan's sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences.
The statement added it is even more concerning that this illegal act has taken place despite the existence of several channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran.
Pakistan's strong protest has already been lodged with the concerned senior official in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran.
Additionally, the statement maintained the Iranian Charge d'affaires has been called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey our strongest condemnation of this blatant violation of Pakistan's sovereignty.
The statement added that Pakistan has always said terrorism is a common threat to all countries in the region that requires coordinated action.
Recent Stories
PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores
Two police constables injured in firing incident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC leaders condemn India for using brutal tactics to muzzle Kashmiris’ voice for freedom4 minutes ago
-
Walk held against use of plastic shopping bags4 minutes ago
-
PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesses5 minutes ago
-
All possible efforts being made to facilitate farmers: AD Agri15 minutes ago
-
Women worst victim of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK; Report25 minutes ago
-
Rwp Ring Road project to be inaugurat on August 14; Commissioner34 minutes ago
-
NCRC chairperson for discouraging practice of blaming rape victims34 minutes ago
-
Senate delegation for strengthening bilateral ties with British Parliamentarians35 minutes ago
-
Housing Ministry planning to amend government accommodation allotment rules44 minutes ago
-
8000 cases of influenza reported from KP this year: Report44 minutes ago
-
PPP chief pays tributes to Fazil Rahu44 minutes ago
-
Bomb blast in Quetta leaves eight injured, including children54 minutes ago