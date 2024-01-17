Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran

(@Abdulla99267510)

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says this violation of Pakistan's sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2024) Pakistan has strongly condemned the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran which resulted in death of two innocent children while injuring three girls.

Foreign Office Spokesperson in a statement said this violation of Pakistan's sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences.

The statement added it is even more concerning that this illegal act has taken place despite the existence of several channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran.

Pakistan's strong protest has already been lodged with the concerned senior official in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran.

Additionally, the statement maintained the Iranian Charge d'affaires has been called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey our strongest condemnation of this blatant violation of Pakistan's sovereignty.

The statement added that Pakistan has always said terrorism is a common threat to all countries in the region that requires coordinated action.