Pakistan Strongly Denounces Blasphemous Caricatures By French Magazine

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 20 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 03:12 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quresh has said that they have convey their concerns to the French government on the despicable act, saying that freedom of speech doesn’t mean hurting someone.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has strongly denounced the publication of blasphemous caricatures by French Magazine Charlie Hebdo.

In a statement on Thursday, he said these caricatures have hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims across the world. He said Pakistan has conveyed its concerns to the French government on the despicable act. He said such profane acts should not be repeated rather those behind it must be taken to task.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is a democratic country and believes in freedom of expression. He, however, said freedom of expression does not give license to anybody to hurt the sentiments of others.

The foreign minister noted there has been an increase in Islamophobia and Xenophobia across the world. He expressed the confidence that the world will take immediate steps to put a stop to such acts and tendencies.

