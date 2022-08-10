UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Strongly Denounces India's Mischievous Move To Mark August 14 As 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Pakistan strongly denounces India's mischievous move to mark August 14 as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday strongly denounced the Indian government's mischievous move of observing 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' on August 14.

"It is deplorable that the BJP government, as part of its divisive political agenda, is wantonly attempting to play with the sentiments of the people through distorted interpretation of history," the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

The FO said, "True to its characteristic revisionist agenda, the BJP-RSS led dispensation has again sought to hypocritically and one-sidedly invoke the tragic events and mass migration that occurred in the wake of Independence in 1947." The statement stressed that if the Indian leaders genuinely cared about agony, suffering, and pain, they must work to improve the conditions of the Muslims and other minorities in India.

The FO said the last seven decades had been replete with undeniable proof that India's espousal of secularism was a sham.

"The fact is that today's India is an undeclared 'Hindu Rashtra' that has no place or tolerance for other religious minorities, especially Muslims who are faced with discrimination, persecution and political and socioeconomic exclusion," it said.

It said, "The government of India is advised to desist from politicizing the events related to Independence and instead sincerely honour the memories of all those who sacrificed for a better future for all".

Related Topics

Pakistan India Foreign Office Independence August Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSU ..

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSUMMER

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th August 2022

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

1 day ago
 FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.