UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Strongly Protests Over Ceasefire Violations: FO

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 04:03 PM

Pakistan strongly protests over ceasefire violations: FO

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to register Pakistan's strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Hajipir and Sankh Sectors, on May 1 which resulted in serious injuries to an innocent civilian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to register Pakistan's strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Hajipir and Sankh Sectors, on May 1 which resulted in serious injuries to an innocent civilian.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces, a 30 years old innocent woman, Nasreen Akhtar w/o Rafique, r/o village Khwaja Bandi, sustained serious injuries, Foreign office spokesperson said in a press release on Saturday.

"Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct. These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security," it said.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India could not divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. In 2020, India has so far committed 940 ceasefire violations.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Fire Protest United Nations Jammu May Women 2020 All From

Recent Stories

19-year-old British girl reunited with family in A ..

21 minutes ago

With UAE efforts, an Australian family reunited af ..

21 minutes ago

DC visits anti-locust operation, construction spot ..

20 minutes ago

Ushr & Zakat department distributes Guzara Allowan ..

20 minutes ago

Ration, cash distributed among Eunuchs in Muzaffar ..

20 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 160,2 ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.